CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in CSX by 27,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after buying an additional 2,810,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CSX by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after buying an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $102.69 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

