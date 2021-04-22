FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

CERN opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.66. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.