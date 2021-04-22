FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.93.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

