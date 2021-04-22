FDx Advisors Inc. Has $475,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of State Street by 7,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 576,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

