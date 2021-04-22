JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 241,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Veoneer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veoneer by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 43,120 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

