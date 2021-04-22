Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,624 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 150.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $23.80 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $907.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCRR shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.