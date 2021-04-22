CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVM. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 56,356 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $812.61 million, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. Equities research analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

