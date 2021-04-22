Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,955,000 after acquiring an additional 666,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 357,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

CHH opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $114.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.04.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

