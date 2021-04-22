Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $64,000 Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after buying an additional 471,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,727,000 after buying an additional 454,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,462,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,864,000 after buying an additional 255,604 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $1,941,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,228,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,279 shares of company stock worth $15,301,470. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

