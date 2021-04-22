Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,031,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 830,712 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,288,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 307,335 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KPTI stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $719.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

