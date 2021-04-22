Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $70,000 Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,711,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

