Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $121,000 in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on STXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $573.38 million, a P/E ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

