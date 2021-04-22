Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

APLS opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $847,991. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

