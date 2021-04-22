Richard Harry Sauer Sells 5,778 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WDAY stock opened at $251.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.56 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.50 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.16 and a 200-day moving average of $238.09.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Workday by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Workday by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Workday by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

