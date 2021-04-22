Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.20

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.10.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

