Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.98

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 1305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANIOY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Acerinox alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.