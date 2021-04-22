Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Hits New 1-Year High at $265.00

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $265.00 and last traded at $262.43, with a volume of 327412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.64 and a 200-day moving average of $232.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

