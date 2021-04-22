Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given Underperform Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $20.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OXY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $24.30 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.70.

OXY stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $34,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $12,469,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,769,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $6,357,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

