DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) were down 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.45 and last traded at $51.52. Approximately 1,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 129,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $834.66 million, a PE ratio of -135.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $597,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in DMC Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in DMC Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in DMC Global by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

