Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PRTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $376.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.