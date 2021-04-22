2,317 Shares in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicor news, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $4,252,631.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,499.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $363,756.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,908,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,120,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

VICR stock opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.50 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $104.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.07.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

