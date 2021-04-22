Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of B. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 188,973 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Barnes Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE B opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on B shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

