Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

GLTO opened at $5.85 on Monday. Galecto has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth about $8,192,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth about $2,594,000.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

