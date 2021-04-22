Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in M/I Homes by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in M/I Homes by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $943,645.32. Insiders sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MHO opened at $58.54 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

