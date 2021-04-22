Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSE:BCH opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.30 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.3844 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.

