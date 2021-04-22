Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.16 million, a PE ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

GMRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.