Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,866 Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $1,242,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

NYSE:CWK opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.