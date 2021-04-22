Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,294 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $18.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

RLGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

