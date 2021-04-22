Norges Bank Buys Shares of 192,851 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 89.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG opened at $137.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.63 and a 200-day moving average of $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.