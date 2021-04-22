Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$47,441.70 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$47,441.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,710,384 shares in the company, valued at C$42,861,741.54.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$49,299.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20.

On Friday, January 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total transaction of C$50,617.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total transaction of C$57,167.10.

On Monday, January 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total transaction of C$56,597.40.

Shares of REAL opened at C$16.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.34. Real Matters Inc. has a one year low of C$13.87 and a one year high of C$33.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.25.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

