Robert Luciano Purchases 16,000 Shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Stock

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$37,744.00 ($26,960.00).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VGI Partners Asian Investments alerts:

On Tuesday, April 20th, Robert Luciano purchased 20,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$46,400.00 ($33,142.86).

On Wednesday, April 14th, Robert Luciano purchased 80,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$188,400.00 ($134,571.43).

On Monday, April 12th, Robert Luciano purchased 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.37 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$118,400.00 ($84,571.43).

On Friday, April 9th, Robert Luciano purchased 150,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$354,600.00 ($253,285.71).

On Wednesday, March 24th, Robert Luciano purchased 20,969 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$48,648.08 ($34,748.63).

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Luciano acquired 71,434 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$168,441.37 ($120,315.27).

On Friday, March 19th, Robert Luciano acquired 100,499 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.35 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$235,670.16 ($168,335.83).

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Luciano acquired 108,231 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$255,858.08 ($182,755.77).

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Luciano acquired 309,229 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$728,543.52 ($520,388.23).

On Friday, March 12th, Robert Luciano acquired 350,598 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$811,283.77 ($579,488.41).

About VGI Partners Asian Investments

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.