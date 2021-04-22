The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $190.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PNC. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.05.

PNC opened at $175.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.13 and its 200-day moving average is $149.67. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

