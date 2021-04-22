Morgan Stanley Boosts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $200.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.82.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $200.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.83 and a 200-day moving average of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $201.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in 3M by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

