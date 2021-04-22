Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $17.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

