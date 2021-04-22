McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $225.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $232.26 on Monday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.94. The company has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

