Zacks: Analysts Anticipate USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAK stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. USA Truck has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $131.38 million, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.26.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

