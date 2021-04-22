Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Director David Andrew Terry Sells 4,600 Shares

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Director David Andrew Terry sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.46, for a total transaction of C$71,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,248,146.

David Andrew Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, David Andrew Terry sold 2,200 shares of Great Bear Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.02, for a total transaction of C$35,244.00.

Shares of GBR stock opened at C$14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$833.41 million and a PE ratio of -79.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.68. Great Bear Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.82 and a 52 week high of C$19.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GBR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

