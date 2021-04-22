David Hibbert Watson Sells 939 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $50,875.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,126.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.94 million, a PE ratio of 116.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,776,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 309,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 74,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

