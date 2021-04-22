Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Edison International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

