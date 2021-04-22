FDx Advisors Inc. Has $387,000 Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.58.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $90.55 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average is $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.