Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Medpace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Medpace by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,409,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,542,415.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,812 shares of company stock worth $17,367,378. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $188.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $190.65.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

