Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,463,000 after buying an additional 55,115 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,775,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after buying an additional 76,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,395,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,992.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,125 shares of company stock valued at $23,914,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AVAV opened at $106.58 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.20.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

