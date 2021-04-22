UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 23,261 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,096 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CNX Resources by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,011,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.