UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FORM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in FormFactor by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORM stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

