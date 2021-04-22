UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 307.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,569 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,941 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,221,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,628,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after acquiring an additional 320,352 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,032,475.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,475.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $44,458,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,818,907 shares of company stock worth $258,908,532 over the last quarter.

ZI opened at $49.10 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

