ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth $62,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $933.83 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.