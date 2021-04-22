MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $379.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $300.03 on Monday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $153.18 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $141,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,720 shares of company stock worth $102,985,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

