Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $156.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ETN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $141.51 on Monday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $143.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Eaton by 405.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Eaton by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

