State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,380 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFBC. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.98 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

