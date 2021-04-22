State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Comerica stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

